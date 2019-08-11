Energy Income Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $39.19 Million as Share Price Declined; Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose While Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Cut Its Holding by $5.36 Million

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 28,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,974 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 48,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.91M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 80.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 435,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 103,731 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, down from 539,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 2.36 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 5,439 shares to 248,714 shares, valued at $25.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 38,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advsr Asset has 0.37% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 231,078 shares. Wesbanco State Bank holds 67,885 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited holds 42,315 shares. M&T Savings Bank reported 0.15% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 9,333 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 24,086 were reported by Wade G W. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 51,218 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.22% or 4.19 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Park Avenue Secs Llc has 0.09% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 17,737 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsrs invested in 11 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 0.17% or 13,670 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt invested in 0.93% or 8,981 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.09% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund I #758 (FLMVX) by 22,706 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $66.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federated Ultra Short Bond Fd #108 (FULIX) by 88,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Etf (IEFA).

