Energy Income Partners Trimmed Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding; J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Sentiment Is 1.7

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 80.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 435,423 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 103,731 shares with $9.34M value, down from 539,154 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $65.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.6. About 1.46 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019

J&J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 92 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 54 cut down and sold their holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 13.26 million shares, down from 13.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding J&J Snack Foods Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 45 Increased: 71 New Position: 21.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy Corp has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $90.75’s average target is 1.28% above currents $89.6 stock price. Duke Energy Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Wec Energy Group Inc stake by 56,583 shares to 745,138 valued at $58.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 590,404 shares and now owns 9.59M shares. Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Tcw Gru has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Kingfisher, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,103 shares. Sabal Trust has 1.72% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 215,066 shares. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 64,638 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd owns 267,506 shares. Horrell Capital Inc holds 0.16% or 3,416 shares in its portfolio. Apriem Advisors owns 0.08% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,200 shares. The New York-based Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.75% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Godsey Gibb Associates holds 2.22% or 162,667 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 60,735 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 293,190 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc invested in 2.43 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.16% or 135,365 shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 360 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.65 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It has a 39.73 P/E ratio. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 6.09% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. for 39,949 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 241,540 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.67% invested in the company for 152,271 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 1.33% in the stock. Miles Capital Inc., a Iowa-based fund reported 6,137 shares.

