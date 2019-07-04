Energy Income Partners Stake in Enbridge (ENB) Lowered by $20.29 Million; As Amc Networks (AMCX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Hussman Strategic Advisors Lifted Its Holding

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 563,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.57 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.37M, down from 7.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 1.49M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,300 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 205,323 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 50,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Limited holds 19,501 shares. 375 were accumulated by Markston Int Lc. Moreover, M&T National Bank Corp has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 90,787 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,411 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Company reported 7,295 shares. Lsv Asset Management has 2.71M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Voya Mngmt Ltd Company holds 130,924 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited, Virginia-based fund reported 5,660 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 7,880 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Management Inc accumulated 0% or 202 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 6,499 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pinnacle Associate has invested 0.03% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Heartland reported 113,905 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $786.95 million for 23.24 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 235,254 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $213.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 942,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (NYSE:PEG).