Energy Income Partners Stake in Enbridge (ENB) Has Decreased as Stock Value Declined; As Parsley Energy (PE) Share Value Declined, Wolverine Asset Management Has Decreased by $673,455 Its Holding

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 563,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 6.57 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.37 million, down from 7.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.11 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 35,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 9,955 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192,000, down from 45,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 2.90 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 136,079 shares to 9.47 million shares, valued at $425.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 20,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP).

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 83,573 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 28,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.