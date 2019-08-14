Energy Income Partners Position in Exelon (EXC) Increased by $29.61 Million; Founders Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in J M Smucker Co New (SJM)

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in J M Smucker Co New (SJM) by 474.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 22,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 27,004 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 4,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J M Smucker Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 812,508 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 08/03/2018 – Smucker’s baking brands business may soon be up for sale – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: No Assurance Exploration of Strategic Options Will Result in Transaction or Other Action; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR U.S. BAKING UNIT; 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explore Strategic Options for U.S. Baking Business; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Products Potentially Contain Elevated Levels of Beef Thyroid Hormone; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Review of Baking Business Expected to Be Completed by End 1Q of 2019 Fiscal Year; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY, BAKING BRANDS SAID TO BE FOR SALE; 07/03/2018 – REP FOR SMUCKER DECLINED TO COMMENT; 23/03/2018 – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF 3 REPORTS OF ILLNESS; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 592,198 shares as the company's stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 4.87M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244.13 million, up from 4.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 5.30 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q EPS 60c; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 26/03/2018 – EXELON'S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 08/05/2018 – EXELON ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Days To Buy The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,612 shares to 57,569 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

