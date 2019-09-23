Energy Income Partners Position in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Has Increased by $38.26 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Market Valuation Rose, Maverick Capital LTD Lowered Stake by $1.13 Million

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 22.05 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $636.60M, up from 20.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 1.78 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 5,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 28,560 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, down from 34,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $213.07. About 532,549 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Goldman Names Solomon as Next in Line to Replace CEO Blankfein; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 24/04/2018 – SHAREHOLDER GOLDMAN SACHS DIVESTS 16.6 PCT STAKES IN AKSA ENERJI AKSEN.IS – KAP; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: DRIVERS OF CLIENT ACTIVITY ARE DIFFERENT THAN 2015; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN AMERICAS FINANCE CO-HEADS SPEAK ON BLOOMBERG TV; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FAIL IN VOTE; 14/03/2018 – Women Still Struggle to Rise to Top Ranks at Goldman (Video); 13/03/2018 – RealWealthSolutions: #BusinessNews Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit: sources – LONDON/MADRID (Reuters); 09/03/2018 – New York Post: There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 27/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $255

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 125,748 shares to 4.80 million shares, valued at $94.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 21,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,798 shares, and cut its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgecreek Mgmt Limited Liability owns 173,795 shares. 7,000 were reported by Todd Asset Management Lc. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 9,887 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 6,043 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd reported 973,264 shares. Amer Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 12,156 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 4,770 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 545,140 shares or 4.46% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Com holds 101,154 shares. Gfs Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 16,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 1.68M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 339,784 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Apriem Advsrs stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Westwood Grp Inc Inc invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Assocs Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 142,887 shares. Interocean Limited Liability Corp reported 84,185 shares stake. Washington Trust holds 0.01% or 1,181 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn holds 2.51% or 88,417 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Company reported 1,160 shares stake. Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway has invested 1.8% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Heritage Management owns 67,318 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 13,293 shares. Northern reported 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Qci Asset Management has 1.7% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 87,519 shares. 1.03 million were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Cap Inv Counsel holds 5,521 shares. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Comm has 0.39% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $6.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 932,778 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $411.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 76,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).