Energy Income Partners Maintains Position in Transcanada (TRP); Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Position by $2.25 Million; Share Value Declined

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 329,937 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 31/05/2018 – Polaris at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 07/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of vehicle maker Polaris Industries; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q REV. 7.2B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted `RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL RIGHTS ISSUE; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN NPV OF FUTURE NET TAX BENEFITS WILL ACCRUE TO COMBINED COMPANY

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 136,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 9.47M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.61 million, up from 9.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.82. About 558,374 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS IF LNG CANADA GOES AHEAD, MOST SPENDING ON COASTAL GAS LINK PIPELINE TO BE IN 2021, 2022; 13/04/2018 – TransCanada Launches Open Season for Marketlink; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS 2018-2019 REV. REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada withdraws proposal for program for Marketlink oil pipeline; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NORTHWEST MAINLINE LOOP-BOUNDARY LAKE PIPELINE HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80M for 12.32 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

