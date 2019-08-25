Energy Income Partners Maintains Holding in Exelon (EXC); As M D C Hldgs (MDC) Share Value Rose, Hamlin Capital Management Boosted Position by $1.27 Million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 43,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 374,419 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 12/04/2018 – Richmond American To Celebrate New Community In Mesa; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 592,198 shares as the company's stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 4.87M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244.13M, up from 4.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 5.86 million shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corporation reported 0.12% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Griffin Asset Inc holds 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 23,785 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 269 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 3.70 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co has invested 0.18% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Moreover, Fincl Counselors Inc has 0.15% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 69,148 shares. Blackrock owns 72.23 million shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 299,300 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 503 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 5,274 shares. 5.73 million are owned by Capital Glob Investors. Vestor Lc invested in 1,119 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clark Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Wesbanco Commercial Bank accumulated 0.03% or 11,948 shares.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 435,423 shares to 103,731 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 563,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha" on August 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com" published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga" on August 01, 2019.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 14,576 shares to 414,874 shares, valued at $41.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 51,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Comerica Financial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 53,938 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 269,038 shares. Quantbot LP invested in 0.01% or 2,299 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4,104 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Citigroup reported 8,840 shares stake. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.11% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) or 2.33 million shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 53,956 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Mason Street Advsr owns 15,760 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Glenmede Co Na owns 408 shares.