Energy Income Partners Lowered Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Stake by $3.89 Million; Share Price Declined; As Nike Cl B (NKE) Market Valuation Rose, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Trimmed Its Holding

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $625.01M, down from 7,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 4.30M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 67,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 3.32 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.33M, down from 3.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.84. About 1.71 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.61 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $486.91M for 16.10 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

