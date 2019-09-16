Energy Income Partners Lowered Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $25.89 Million as Stock Price Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Highlander Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 126,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 978,903 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.54M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $218.85. About 418,939 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 9,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 5.47 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 24.98 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd holds 46,230 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.13% or 49,655 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The owns 81,404 shares. The California-based Covington Cap has invested 1.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 29,992 are owned by Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.38% or 14,425 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advsrs Lp holds 5,300 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Pa has 0.2% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1,010 are owned by Roundview Capital Ltd Com. Financial Counselors accumulated 0.04% or 5,159 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability has invested 0.56% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa holds 2,057 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.52% or 15,253 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 558,044 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings owns 50,187 shares.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 39,795 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $74.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 414,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wharton Business Gru Ltd Liability holds 9,833 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,280 shares. Alesco Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 958,523 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 93 shares. Stearns Services Group invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 11,115 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment Management Inc owns 88,215 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Howland Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc holds 0.41% or 115,960 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny reported 32,075 shares stake. Kbc Gru Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 2.51M shares. Eastern Fincl Bank stated it has 5,742 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 473,510 shares. Contravisory Invest has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation by 84,300 shares to 198,400 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).