Energy Income Partners Lowered Its Idacorp (IDA) Stake by $2.34 Million; Stock Price Rose; Hemenway Trust Company Increased Its 3M (MMM) Holding

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 10,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,708 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64 million, up from 79,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.74 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 23,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 302,732 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13 million, down from 326,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $104.02. About 452,286 shares traded or 17.34% up from the average. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 14.26% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn has 0.03% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Swiss Financial Bank owns 91,800 shares. The New York-based Group Incorporated has invested 0.05% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Renaissance Technology has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). First Citizens Bancorporation Tru has invested 0.03% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Fort LP has 0.01% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 379 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% or 30,545 shares. Texas Yale Cap has 64,304 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 18,868 are held by Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Raymond James And Assoc invested in 4,426 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 101 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,965 shares. First Trust Advsr LP has 0.06% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 79,866 shares.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.17 EPS, down 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDA’s profit will be $58.95M for 22.23 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 104,698 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $66.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 56,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Finemark Bank And Tru invested 0.73% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Colorado-based Weatherstone Capital Mgmt has invested 0.69% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Proffitt & Goodson Inc invested in 0.21% or 4,073 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 23,562 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Fruth Mgmt has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Macquarie Gru stated it has 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Interocean Ltd Liability Com reported 109,894 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited reported 60,418 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Co invested 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alexandria Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg stated it has 2.48M shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Copeland Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,506 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 2.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 78,358 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. 3,123 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $624,295 on Thursday, February 7. $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77 million. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was made by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,575 shares to 21,075 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,109 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

