Energy Income Partners Lowered Enbridge (ENB) Position as Market Value Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Increased Merck & Co (MRK) Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 5,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 206,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15 million, up from 200,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON CONSUMER HEALTH SALE IN NEWSPAPER; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SM; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Study’s Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival Also Isn’t Expected to Reach Statistical Significance; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – BASED ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL DATA, RECENTLY SUBMITTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 563,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 6.57M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.37 million, down from 7.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 2.78M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Lc accumulated 3,115 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 685,032 shares stake. Adage Prtn Grp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.88% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Virtu Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 11,014 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc holds 15.96M shares. Martin Currie Ltd accumulated 218,956 shares. Washington Com stated it has 62,986 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 1St Source Fincl Bank reported 120,312 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt stated it has 561,139 shares or 5.06% of all its holdings. Gideon holds 0.11% or 3,616 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 1.05M shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc reported 560,775 shares. Pennsylvania Communications, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 60,331 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested 0.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Crestwood Advsrs Group Ltd Company stated it has 10,590 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,430 shares to 17,625 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 6,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,898 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 235,254 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $213.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 104,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

