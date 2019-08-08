Energy Income Partners Lifted Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Holding by $1.31 Million; Market Value Rose; N V R (NVR) Holder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Cut Its Stake by $398,448 as Shares Rose

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in N V R Inc (NVR) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 144 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The institutional investor held 1,743 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, down from 1,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in N V R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $35.84 during the last trading session, reaching $3521. About 26,722 shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q HOME BUILDING REV $1.49B; 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%; 16/03/2018 DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR…; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS NVR RATINGS, OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 16/05/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Down to 16%; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NVR Inc. Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 25,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.27M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.73M, up from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.87. About 125,466 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $486,692 activity.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 435,423 shares to 103,731 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 210,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samson Cap Management Lc holds 5.83% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 92,823 shares. 2,000 are held by Cwm Limited Liability Com. Copeland Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 637,445 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 32,136 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 270,089 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 16,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Amer Century Incorporated invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Us National Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 22,279 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0.05% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc holds 0.02% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 84,601 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 48,755 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $18.58 million activity. PREISER DAVID A sold 144 shares worth $460,800. Martchek Jeffrey D sold $5.82M worth of stock or 2,191 shares. Kelpy Matthew B. bought $66,715 worth of stock or 25 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Henley Robert W sold $11.05M.

