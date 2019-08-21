Energy Income Partners Lifted Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Holding by $24.28 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Brighton Jones Trimmed Its Position by $515,188

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 809,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The hedge fund held 4.43M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.79M, up from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 233,324 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, down from 98,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 2.50M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 07/05/2018 – Caffeine shot for Nestlé with $7bn Starbucks deal

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,869 shares to 8,592 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 29,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares to 302,732 shares, valued at $30.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 184,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.68M shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.