Energy Income Partners Increases Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE); Emory University Increases Position in Retrophin (RTRX)

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 14,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 295,089 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.14M, up from 280,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.12. About 405,768 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 440,295 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation reported 0.25% stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 20,534 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 173,839 shares. Spark Inv Limited Liability Corporation owns 318,900 shares. 1.21M were reported by Dimensional Fund Lp. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Nj holds 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 10,502 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.38% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). D E Shaw And Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). 205,000 were accumulated by Opaleye Inc. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 49,960 shares. Sphera Funds Management Limited invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Strs Ohio accumulated 32,300 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 18,106 shares. 137 are owned by Qs Invsts Limited Liability. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0.05% or 1.94M shares.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Retrophin (RTRX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SQM, RTRX among premarket losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Drug Stocks Under Pressure This Morning – Schaeffers Research” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : TVIX, RTRX, QQQ, TSLA, MBIO, TQQQ – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inflarx Nv by 9,552 shares to 71,884 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,758 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 563,491 shares to 6.57 million shares, valued at $238.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 210,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks stated it has 6,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 400 shares. Teilinger Capital Limited holds 199,600 shares or 49.59% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 33,980 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 10,906 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,321 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Coastline has 0.47% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 24,765 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 6,138 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.01% or 10,361 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.23% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 7,298 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 5,961 shares. Ent Financial Services Corp holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Westpac Corporation stated it has 218,387 shares or 0% of all its holdings.