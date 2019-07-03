Energy Income Partners Increases Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE); As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stock Declined, Partner Fund Management LP Cut by $465,022 Its Position

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 235,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.78 million, up from 870,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $207.66. About 1.45M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 5,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.19 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $89.74. About 1.81 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 470,114 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $60.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. $424,246 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $294.35M for 17.81 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equillium Inc by 92,985 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

