Energy Income Partners Increased Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by $1.85 Million as Stock Rose; Augustine Asset Management Has Lowered Icici Bank (Ibn) (IBN) Position by $529,397

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 14,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 295,089 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.14M, up from 280,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.26. About 745,048 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Increases Number of Directors to 14 From 13, Naming Martin a Director; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed To Retire; Jeffrey W. Martin Named Successor; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy: Householder Will Also Become President on May 1

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Icici Bank (Ibn) (IBN) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 48,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 438,649 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 486,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Icici Bank (Ibn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 6.12 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 04/04/2018 – ICICI Securities lists at steep discount as scandal hits parent ICICI Bank; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – SUB:RESPONSE TO QUERIES RECEIVED BY EMAIL ON; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BLN RUPEES VS 75.26 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK BUYS 4.4% IN CLEARING CORP. FOR 1.43B RUPEES CASH; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – SCOPE OF PROBE TO BE COMPREHENSIVE; TO USE FORENSICS/EMAIL REVIEWS, RECORDAL OF STATEMENTS WHEREVER WARRANTED; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL (IPRU) – ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s Enforcement Directorate Starts Probe In ICICI Bank-Videocon Matter – CNBC TV-18, Citing; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 1.42M shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $88.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 435,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,731 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.19% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 124,466 shares. Weiss Multi has 72,500 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Inc Ltd holds 340,026 shares. Westwood Group, a Texas-based fund reported 4,115 shares. Tci Wealth reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 790 were reported by Guardian Life Insur Company Of America. First Mercantile stated it has 4,810 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Company owns 1,748 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 10,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Pension reported 0.13% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 2,307 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 1,491 shares. Moreover, Ci Inc has 0.64% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Company holds 0.07% or 8,968 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Liability reported 14,000 shares.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,969 shares to 58,148 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (NYSE:TLK) by 19,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU).

