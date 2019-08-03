Energy Income Partners Increased Its Stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) by $527,930; Ajo LP Has Lowered Stake in Ameriprise Financial (AMP) as Share Price Declined

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 20,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% . The hedge fund held 5.22 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.91 million, up from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Holly Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 153,092 shares traded or 8.39% up from the average. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 19/04/2018 – Holly Energy Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 54th Consecutive Quarterly Distribution Increase; 27/04/2018 – NATHAN MILLER – URGE DESTINATION MATERNITY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” ELECTION OF HOLLY ALDEN, CHRISTOPHER MORGAN TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – ALTRON SEES FY HEPS 132C–146C VS 72.2C Y/Y; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 29/03/2018 – Douglas Elliman Honors Top Agents in New York City at The Ellies — The Firm’s Annual Awards Celebration Lauren Muss Named Top Broker for Second Year in a Row and The Holly Parker Team Takes Number One Team Spot; Josh Rubin Team; 28/03/2018 – `The Americans’: Will Holly Taylor Inherit the Family Business?; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Holly Futures Co. Ltd; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL ASSET MGMT SEES FY HEPS 6.06C-6.14C VS 0.4C Y/Y; 19/04/2018 – HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP – INCREASES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION TO $0.6550 PER UNIT FROM $0.6500 PER UNIT

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial (AMP) by 93.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 550,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 37,311 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 587,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.3. About 1.93 million shares traded or 121.63% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other

More notable recent Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget Holly Energy Partners LP: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HollyFrontier posts Q1 beat as refining margins slip only slightly – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Presents At Wells Fargo Securities 17th Annual Midstream And Utility Symposium – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) CEO George Damiris on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares to 302,732 shares, valued at $30.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 57,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 31.02 million shares or 2.98% less from 31.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 3,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kings Point Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt holds 270,199 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Services Gru has 0% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) for 1,800 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Ameritas Prns Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 2,000 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 1,576 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Tortoise Capital Lc invested in 0.98% or 5.86 million shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has 155,966 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 688,490 were reported by Advisory Research. Us Bancshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Arrowstreet Lp reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameriprise Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMP) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Majority of Investors with $1 Million or More in Assets do not Consider Themselves Wealthy, According to Ameriprise Study – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 66,593 shares to 5.54M shares, valued at $277.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) by 569,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Erie Indemnity (A) (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,855 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.02% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 2,128 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Shell Asset Communication reported 7,992 shares stake. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 18,017 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 1.21M shares. Associated Banc reported 46,969 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co holds 9,589 shares. Daiwa Secs Inc holds 0.01% or 5,716 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Gradient Invs Lc invested in 56,719 shares. Boston Partners owns 172,713 shares. Private Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,007 shares. Beutel Goodman And has invested 0.83% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $530.25M for 8.54 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.