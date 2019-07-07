Energy Income Partners Increased Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Position; Wilhelmina International (WHLM) Shorts Increased By 1.49%

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) had an increase of 1.49% in short interest. WHLM’s SI was 6,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.49% from 6,700 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 34 days are for Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM)’s short sellers to cover WHLM’s short positions. The SI to Wilhelmina International Inc’s float is 0.71%. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.19. About 401 shares traded. Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) has declined 6.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical WHLM News: 06/04/2018 – “‘Wahlburgers’ Producer 44 Blue Teams With Wilhelmina for TV Projects Based on Modeling/Talent Agency”; 06/04/2018 – “`Wahlburgers’ Producer 44 Blue Teams With Wilhelmina for TV Projects Based on Modeling/Talent Agency”; 11/05/2018 – Wilhelmina International 1Q Rev $19.7M; 22/03/2018 Wilhelmina International 4Q Rev $17M; 22/03/2018 – WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.03; 20/04/2018 – DJ Wilhelmina International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHLM); 22/03/2018 – Wilhelmina International 4Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – Wilhelmina, Major Models Receive Letter Banning Models From Pier 59; 11/05/2018 – Wilhelmina International 1Q EPS 4c; 22/03/2018 – Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for the Year Ended 2017

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 5.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc acquired 14,822 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 13.69%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 295,089 shares with $37.14M value, up from 280,267 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $37.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $138.38. About 751,613 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – TREVOR MIHALIK HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company has market cap of $32.09 million. The firm engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It has a 62.53 P/E ratio. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 3 investors sold Wilhelmina International, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 263,088 shares or 0.21% less from 263,650 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt Pro Inc reported 71 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1,669 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 25 shares. Blackrock reported 527 shares. Wynnefield stated it has 232,961 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 27,803 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, March 28 report.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $117,761 activity. On Thursday, January 24 WALL PETER R sold $117,761 worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 1,049 shares.