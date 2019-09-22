Energy Income Partners Holding in Mplx LP (MPLX) Has Upped by $1.27 Million; Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Holding Held by Trigran Investments Inc

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 334,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.94 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.31M, up from 3.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $817.64M market cap company. It closed at $19.79 lastly. It is down 1.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $243.0 MLN – $251.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYPE); 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 09/03/2018 Monotype Imaging Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Rev $243.0M-$251.0M; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Rev $56.7M; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 17/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference May 23; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 39,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.59M, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 2.86M shares traded or 11.75% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold TYPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 35.36 million shares or 2.15% less from 36.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc has 30,633 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). American International Grp Inc reported 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Ameriprise Fincl reported 622,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na accumulated 446 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 52,483 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Limited Liability owns 172,651 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 55,580 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Parametric Portfolio Assocs has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 117,518 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Legal And General Public Lc invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 1.60 million shares. Goldman Sachs owns 22.80M shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 418,648 shares. 7.16M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Cwm Ltd Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 545 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 103,114 shares. Regions Fincl has 7,631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mcgowan Gru Asset Management reported 7,734 shares stake. Freestone Cap holds 64,629 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 365,150 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta has 0.14% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.18% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Homrich Berg has invested 0.03% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Nbw Capital Ltd Liability holds 153,028 shares. Grp Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 117,570 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $47.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 82,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

