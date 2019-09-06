Energy Income Partners Has Upped Stake in Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) by $13.57 Million; As Kraton (KRA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Trimmed Holding

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 366,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.82 million, up from 7.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 102,875 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Kraton Corp (KRA) by 95.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 253,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 12,377 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398,000, down from 265,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Kraton Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $895.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 60,706 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 08/03/2018 – KRATON: EURO TRANCHE PROCEEDS, CASH WERE USED TO PREPAY $185M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN; 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Polymers Llc/cap Offers to Repurchase 10.5% Company Guarn

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 4.58 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 343,491 shares. One Trading Lp accumulated 367 shares. Secor Cap Advsr LP reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp accumulated 60,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Springowl Assoc Ltd Company holds 1.4% or 32,368 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp owns 7,059 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm invested in 0% or 145 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 30,500 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 155 shares. 49,598 were accumulated by Indexiq Limited Liability Company.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kraton Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Kraton (NYSE:KRA) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s why Kraton Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KRA) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.02 per share. KRA’s profit will be $35.85M for 6.24 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Kraton Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 210,335 shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $107.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).