Energy Income Partners Has Upped Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Holding; Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Decreased By $1.74 Million Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stake by 15.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 41,311 shares as Pfizer Inc. (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 226,756 shares with $9.63 million value, down from 268,067 last quarter. Pfizer Inc. now has $191.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) stake by 1.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc acquired 25,212 shares as Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP)’s stock rose 5.32%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 2.27 million shares with $118.73M value, up from 2.24M last quarter. Phillips 66 Partners Lp now has $6.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 786,476 shares traded or 130.44% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory stated it has 0.13% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Heronetta Mngmt LP stated it has 1.13% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Eagle Advisors Llc reported 172,995 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 16,352 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Clearbridge Limited Company owns 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 122 shares. Parkside National Bank reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Brookfield Asset Mngmt owns 1.40 million shares. Fmr Ltd Company owns 84,601 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 107,432 shares. Samson Capital Management Lc owns 92,823 shares or 5.83% of their US portfolio. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corp holds 125,699 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). First Republic Inc reported 32,185 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd owns 13,641 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners has $60 highest and $52 lowest target. $56’s average target is 6.97% above currents $52.35 stock price. Phillips 66 Partners had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of PSXP in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $518,636 activity. Mitchell Kevin J bought $356,409 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) on Thursday, May 30. Shares for $31,944 were bought by Bairrington Phillip David on Monday, August 12.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer has $53 highest and $45 lowest target. $48.67’s average target is 40.46% above currents $34.65 stock price. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. UBS initiated the shares of PFE in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pure Financial Advsr has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cadence Fincl Bank Na reported 94,575 shares stake. Plancorp Limited Liability Corp owns 36,879 shares. 438,878 were accumulated by John G Ullman Assocs Inc. Stanley accumulated 0.85% or 81,979 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 5,449 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.09% or 16,678 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 450,308 shares or 3.15% of all its holdings. M Kraus invested in 0.5% or 20,231 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 1.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dakota Wealth owns 69,117 shares. Marietta Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,163 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mcmillion Mngmt Inc owns 99,643 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio.