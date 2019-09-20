Energy Income Partners Has Upped Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake by $22.37 Million; As Intuitive Surgical Com New (ISRG) Valuation Rose, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Increased Its Stake by $22.01 Million

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (ISRG) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 96,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.36M, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $529.45. About 450,400 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 245.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 254,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 357,917 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.58M, up from 103,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.49. About 1.90M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv accumulated 0.9% or 43,924 shares. Beacon Group reported 71,426 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust reported 2.24% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 14,733 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 1.34% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson And Ltd has invested 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). West Chester Advisors owns 3,430 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation invested in 1,459 shares. 3,563 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Boltwood Cap Mngmt invested in 0.26% or 4,695 shares. Mathes Communication owns 3,600 shares. Westwood Gru Incorporated invested in 4,777 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of stated it has 127,525 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 35,081 shares. Meyer Handelman Com has 0.57% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 49,022 shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $231.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 126,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 978,903 shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Limited Liability Com has 21,323 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nine Masts Ltd accumulated 2,679 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). First Manhattan holds 180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.87% or 16,340 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,408 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 0.06% or 1,616 shares. Df Dent And Communications Incorporated has invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Capital Impact Advisors has 0.69% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cap Ltd Co reported 582 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 0.12% or 27,796 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank accumulated 2,788 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 62,302 shares.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 190,960 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV) by 33,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

