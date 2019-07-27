Energy Income Partners Has Trimmed Position in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $39.19 Million; Fernwood Investment Management Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 80.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 435,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 103,731 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, down from 539,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 2.42M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 243 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 1,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 15/05/2018 – VIKING REDUCED AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 480 were accumulated by Kdi Limited Liability Company. Adage Gru Lc holds 2.23% or 501,183 shares. 210 are owned by Orleans Management Corp La. Athena Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kingfisher Cap Ltd owns 1,063 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office has invested 2.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 489 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Doliver Advsr Lp invested in 765 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn invested in 1.3% or 1,115 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oak Ridge Investments Ltd reported 21,243 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Limited holds 5.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 510 shares. Lifeplan Group has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Prime Dayâ€™s Secret Weapon – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alibaba Opens Its Doors to U.S. Merchants to Widen Its Moat – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alibaba Stock Is Probably a Better Investment Than Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 21.51 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Board owns 60,735 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 100,831 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.12% stake. Wendell David Assoc Inc stated it has 5,180 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 21,350 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.03% or 1.74M shares in its portfolio. Lynch Associate In accumulated 31,460 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc stated it has 111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested in 2,084 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Communications New York has 0.45% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tudor Investment Et Al has 6,370 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 0.16% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 123,920 shares.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Duke Energy-backed pipeline takes its case to the Supreme Court – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Retire Rich: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Duke Energy Renewables announces the largest wind power project in its fleet – 350-MW Frontier Windpower II in Oklahoma – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Duke Energy awards more than $103,000 in grants for workforce education, training in Indiana – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Renewables to Use New Technology to Help Protect Bats at Its Wind Sites – CSRwire.com” with publication date: July 04, 2019.