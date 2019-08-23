Energy Income Partners Has Raised Mplx LP (MPLX) Position By $23.07 Million; Guaranty Bancshares Has 1.28 Sentiment

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Mplx Lp (MPLX) stake by 46.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc acquired 720,804 shares as Mplx Lp (MPLX)’s stock declined 9.58%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 2.28M shares with $74.90 million value, up from 1.56M last quarter. Mplx Lp now has $29.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.63. About 1.49M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES

Guaranty Bancshares Inc (GNTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 23 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 18 decreased and sold stakes in Guaranty Bancshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.50 million shares, up from 2.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Guaranty Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 16 Increased: 19 New Position: 4.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $135,047 activity.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 13,269 shares traded. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTY News: 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 10/04/2018 First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches

Thb Asset Management holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. for 154,623 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 200,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 198,275 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,017 shares.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides an array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking services and products for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Texas. The company has market cap of $339.41 million. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts; and personal loans, line of credit, SBA loans, and real estate loans, as well as mortgage warehouse loans and credit cards. It has a 15.17 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mortgage, trust, and wealth management services and products; and online and mobile banking, online cash management, and treasury management services.

Analysts await Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 23.91% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GNTY’s profit will be $6.59 million for 12.88 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. Shares for $998,534 were bought by SANDMAN DAN D. $513,259 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by Peiffer Garry L. on Friday, August 9. 42,600 shares valued at $1.16M were bought by Heminger Gary R. on Wednesday, August 7.