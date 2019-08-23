Energy Income Partners Has Lowered Stake in Enbridge (ENB) by $20.29 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Value Rose, Huntington National Bank Boosted Its Stake

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 563,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 6.57M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.37 million, down from 7.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.39. About 2.89 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 2,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 149,979 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.02 million, up from 147,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $385.88. About 715,667 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Wins $80 Million Contract to Build Missile Defense Targets; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider TAICLET JAMES D JR bought $509,534.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 36,507 shares to 324,462 shares, valued at $51.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (Prn) (IWR) by 180,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (Prn) (CWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 222,665 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 228,319 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.59% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Ima Wealth holds 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 55 shares. Homrich & Berg owns 4,929 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 3,100 were reported by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gemmer Asset Llc holds 397 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,653 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.14% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 387 were accumulated by Private Ocean Limited Company. 2,566 are held by Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Suntrust Banks holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 60,950 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.16% or 114,965 shares in its portfolio.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 5,439 shares to 248,714 shares, valued at $25.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 217,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (NYSE:PEG).