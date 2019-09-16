Energy Income Partners Has Lowered Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $25.89 Million; Patten & Patten Has Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $657,576 as Stock Price Declined

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 126,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 978,903 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.54M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.67. About 322,835 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 9,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 166,407 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10M, down from 175,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $70.22. About 1.44M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd accumulated 24,278 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.97% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 946,553 shares. Qs Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 2,699 are held by Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 22,629 shares. Synovus Fin Corp holds 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 23,771 shares. Seizert Capital Prns Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated holds 5,038 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Management holds 15,253 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. James Invest Rech Incorporated has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wendell David Associate has invested 1.7% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Madison Inv has 0.42% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 115,434 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc reported 341,043 shares stake. Allstate Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Leavell Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.11% stake.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 24.96 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 1.37M shares to 22.05 million shares, valued at $636.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 812,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.70 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $924.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,686 shares to 9,930 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pacific (NYSE:LPX) by 17,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $663,500. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02 million worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 212,245 shares. Becker Mgmt Inc holds 13,585 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kistler owns 0.23% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 8,216 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,914 shares. Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Ltd Co invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cambridge Trust Com invested in 0.16% or 38,598 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 270,277 shares. Haverford Trust Company invested in 0.11% or 85,288 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,079 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsr holds 11,124 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt owns 26,728 shares. Barnett & has invested 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hendershot Inc owns 157,156 shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.19M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 297,132 shares.