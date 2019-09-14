Energy Income Partners Has Decreased Position in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) as Stock Rose; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Valuation Rose While Hm Capital Management Boosted Its Holding

Hm Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 18,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, up from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $267.18. About 517,608 shares traded or 11.95% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc analyzed 15,308 shares as the company's stock rose 7.17% . The hedge fund held 130,947 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19 million, down from 146,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $121.22. About 955,058 shares traded or 0.12% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 107,371 shares to 6.15 million shares, valued at $149.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 31,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "American Water Names Mike Doran President of Pennsylvania American Water and Senior Vice President of its Mid-Atlantic Division – Business Wire" on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Missouri American Water Installing New Water Pipe to Enhance Water System Reliability – Business Wire" published on August 28, 2019

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04 million for 23.49 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Stifel Finance owns 1.21 million shares. Frontier Management reported 3,487 shares. Personal Cap Advisors stated it has 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Farmers Natl Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 920 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc accumulated 0% or 1,536 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 14,952 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 44,700 shares. Telemus Cap Lc owns 7,865 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hartford Financial Management Inc holds 1.55% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. United Automobile Association reported 58,567 shares stake. Icon Advisers stated it has 11,300 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 434,786 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv has invested 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Sigma Planning accumulated 22,677 shares or 0.14% of the stock.