Energy Income Partners Has Decreased Its Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by $11.06 Million; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Abbvie (ABBV)

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 80,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 214,363 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.46M, down from 295,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.22. About 1.73 million shares traded or 22.60% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS JEFFREY W. MARTIN NAMED SUCCESSOR

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97 million shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12 million for 25.22 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 1,587 shares. Whittier Tru Company holds 7,121 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 22,441 shares. Amica Mutual stated it has 8,521 shares. Patten Group has 1,575 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 11,391 shares. Korea Investment Corporation has 0.18% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 300,226 shares. Motco stated it has 454 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.14% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.16% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 1,484 are held by Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd. Btr Management holds 0.05% or 2,149 shares in its portfolio. 4,023 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 8,285 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 0% or 1,898 shares.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Sempra Energy’s (NYSE:SRE) 34% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Policy Market – Things Calm Down On Tariff Front – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Sempra Energy Named To Dow Jones Sustainability World Index – GuruFocus.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sempra Energy Media Statement On Agreements For Mexican Pipelines – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc. New (NYSE:OKE) by 467,114 shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $169.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 414,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 62,047 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 467,312 shares. Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,021 shares. Marietta Inv Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.64% or 26,833 shares. Century stated it has 1.27 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,172 shares. Moreover, Viking Fund Management Lc has 0.73% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Benedict Financial Advisors has 0.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,046 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 270,277 shares. Cibc Bank Usa owns 42,423 shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Investment has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Iron Fincl Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 4,010 shares. Ally Incorporated reported 0.19% stake. Mcf Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 3,698 shares.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $146.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,471 shares to 54,442 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,441 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).