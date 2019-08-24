Energy Income Partners Has Boosted Its Public Svc Enterprise Group In (PEG) Position; As Nike Cl B Ord (NKE) Market Value Rose, Everence Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Cl B Ord (NKE) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 5,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 23,737 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 29,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Cl B Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87 million shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (PEG) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 152,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 3.39 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.28 million, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $58.44. About 2.58M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Cl A Ord (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 28,143 shares to 106,744 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ord (NYSE:SLB) by 7,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Selective Insurance Group Ord (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Partners Lc owns 18,870 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Lc holds 1.36% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 48,125 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,010 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 3.20M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Independent Investors Incorporated reported 64,000 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1,378 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 45,336 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has 0.52% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kingfisher Capital Limited Co reported 16,666 shares. Allen Investment Management Ltd stated it has 5,815 shares. Garde Cap holds 9,831 shares. Sit Investment Assoc Inc accumulated 6,150 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 21,307 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 13,917 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 1.08M are held by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Athletic Apparel Companies Win As Consumers become more Attuned to Self-Care – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Athletic Apparel’s New Growing Athleisure Trend – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PSEG Plans to Reduce Carbon Emissions 80% by 2046 with a Vision of Net-Zero by 2050 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 470,114 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $60.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 184,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.68M shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP).