Energy Income Partners Has Boosted Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Position by $1.27 Million; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Lowered Position by $465,055

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 10,332 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 11,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $288.26. About 1.66M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 39,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.59 million, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 3.83M shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider Peiffer Garry L. bought $513,259. SANDMAN DAN D bought 36,630 shares worth $998,534.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 51,694 shares to 13,626 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 15,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,947 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 31,305 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Llc reported 6,109 shares. Clear Street Mkts Lc has 7,200 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.38% or 232,697 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company reported 348,348 shares stake. Hightower Trust Services Lta owns 33,333 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp, Texas-based fund reported 4.23 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 888,800 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 642,068 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Lc owns 93,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hm Payson & Communication has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Shikiar Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.69% stake. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 70,292 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 460,154 shares or 0.87% of the stock. 334,626 are held by Raymond James & Associates.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.48 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot And Communications Ma invested in 1.64% or 41,082 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1,494 are held by Associated Banc. Harvest Management owns 2,100 shares. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 1,885 shares. Grassi Inv Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,010 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.33% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 14,871 shares. 74,210 were accumulated by Friess Assocs Llc. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 375 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv stated it has 50,502 shares. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hilltop Hldgs reported 2,383 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 584,038 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).