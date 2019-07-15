Energy Income Partners Has Boosted Its Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) as Stock Price Rose; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Increased by $1.21 Million Its Position

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 590,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.59 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.33 million, up from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.74. About 101,424 shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 233.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 6,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,916 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 2,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $208.4. About 70,695 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Williams Releases 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire" on June 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Williams Completes Formation of US$3.8 Billion Strategic Joint Venture Partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in the Marcellus/Utica Basins – Business Wire" published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: "My Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool" on June 30, 2019.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 06, 2019, Fool.com published: "Energy Storage Will Be Big Business Soon – The Motley Fool" on June 18, 2019.