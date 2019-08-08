Energy Income Partners Decreased Ugi New (UGI) Holding by $25.86 Million; Stock Declined; Troy Asset Management LTD Decreased Holding in Altria Group (MO) as Stock Value Declined

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 30.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 470,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.58M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 342,984 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 213,576 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 3.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.13M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 46,306 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $120.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 764,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UGI Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UGI Corporation’s Transformative Moves – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (APU) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 192,600 shares. Element Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Kistler reported 3,006 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 313,128 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Com accumulated 4,254 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.03% or 1.88M shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 864,926 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co has 0.15% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Gateway Invest Advisers Llc accumulated 0.02% or 31,527 shares. 416,660 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Usca Ria accumulated 41,690 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% or 26,640 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 279,397 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML positive on Altria in post-earnings look – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Could Altria’s Smokeless Products Division Grow Over The Next 5 Years? – Forbes” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Strategies Lc owns 39,383 shares. Broderick Brian C has 3,746 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited owns 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,719 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Inc owns 10,623 shares. Round Table Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.21% or 245,947 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.53% or 21,588 shares. Moreover, Capital Int Sarl has 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 21,500 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc has 12,248 shares. Amer Century Incorporated has 766,158 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Accredited Investors reported 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Signaturefd Ltd Co has 31,340 shares. 680,867 were accumulated by Capital Fund Management. Putnam Invests Ltd holds 23,358 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 1 shares to 499 shares, valued at $150.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.