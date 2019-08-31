Energy Income Partners Cut Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding by $5.36 Million; Cornerstone Investment Partners Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered by $313,560 as Stock Rose

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 48,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 184,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 20.68 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601.91M, down from 20.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 2.69M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 161,016 shares to 853,136 shares, valued at $56.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 63,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Ltd Company holds 537,095 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management stated it has 3.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbia Asset Mgmt has 141,587 shares for 4.46% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 78,485 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates owns 180,481 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.66 million shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hanseatic Mgmt Inc holds 6.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 49,041 shares. Swedbank accumulated 5.74% or 10.23 million shares. Old Savings Bank In reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bangor Commercial Bank reported 0.61% stake. Tennessee-based Patten & Patten Inc Tn has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.33M shares. Callahan Advsr Lc holds 3.36% or 152,876 shares. 920,773 are held by Veritas Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 217,724 shares to 3.61 million shares, valued at $73.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 56,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc. New (NYSE:OKE).