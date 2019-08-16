Energy Income Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Transcanada (TRP); New Home Co (NWHM) Holder Second Curve Capital Decreased Position by $320,000

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 136,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 9.47 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.61 million, up from 9.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 361,061 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – ANNOUNCED ITS CAMERON ACCESS PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA; 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – TransCanada files for new short-term committed rates for MarketLink shippers; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.27M market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.795. About 2,551 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 26/03/2018 – New Home Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 24/04/2018 – New Home Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 04/04/2018 – The New Home Company Set to Open First Inland Empire Neighborhood; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the Pacific Ocean; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 1.42 million shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $88.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,732 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $332,189 activity. Webb H Lawrence had bought 13,450 shares worth $52,548 on Thursday, June 6. HEESCHEN PAUL C bought $15,320 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. The insider Stephens John Martin bought 2,200 shares worth $10,318.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares to 570,931 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.