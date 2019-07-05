Energy Income Partners Boosted Xcel Energy (XEL) Holding by $2.18 Million; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stock Rose, Alleghany Upped by $16.07 Million Its Position

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45M, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 2.95M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 07/03/2018 – Delta gets boost from Air Berlin collapse in Germany; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 13/04/2018 – DAL: CANCELS ABOUT 150 REGIONAL FLIGHTS FOR SATURDAY; 12/04/2018 – DELTA PRESIDENT: BREXIT NOT YET HURTING UK DEMAND

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 38,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.01 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 703,887 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat; 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q EPS 57c; 02/05/2018 – Westinghouse Wins Fuel Contract Extension for Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – TEXAS COMMISSION’S PLAN CALLS FOR 2 NEW WIND FARMS, ONE IN TEXAS AND OTHER IN NEW MEXICO, THAT WILL BE BUILT AND OWNED BY CO; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.60M shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $179.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 172,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC had bought 5.37 million shares worth $265.23 million. West W Gilbert had sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06M on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 15,004 shares. 5,251 were accumulated by Greenleaf. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 23,980 shares. Stratos Wealth stated it has 7,576 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brandywine Inv Ltd Liability Co invested 0.81% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 885,100 were reported by Korea Invest Corp. Montgomery Management owns 68,345 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 19.34M shares. 853 are held by Jnba Financial. Olstein Cap Management Limited Partnership has 177,200 shares. Etrade Llc holds 0.03% or 23,272 shares in its portfolio. State Bank holds 0.18% or 30,736 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 20,180 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap reported 25,855 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain holds 243 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 4,331 shares. Cleararc reported 12,459 shares. 14,744 are held by Finemark State Bank. Alley Lc reported 1.17% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.85% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0.14% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Oppenheimer has 22,959 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). First Trust LP holds 0.13% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 1.14 million shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv has invested 0.04% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 10,522 are owned by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc. Moors And Cabot holds 12,344 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 210,335 shares to 4.93M shares, valued at $107.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 57,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).