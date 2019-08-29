Energy Income Partners Boosted Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) as Shares Rose; Arista Networks (ANET) Stake Has Lifted by Partnervest Advisory Services Llc

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 91,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 5.40 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.86M, up from 5.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 197,464 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 16/04/2018 – NEP: NZ Live Owners Ray Standidge, Tony Parton and Roger Randle to Remain for Two Years; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cfr Of Nep/Ncp Holdco, Inc.; First Lien Debt Downgraded To B2; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CFR OF NEP/NCP HOLDCO,FIRST LIEN DEBT CUT TO B2; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $227.41. About 459,322 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Raymond James Fin Ser Advisors holds 6,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 34,675 shares. Miller Howard Invests New York invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 30 shares. 6,139 are held by Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. First Republic Mngmt Inc stated it has 11,498 shares. 13,700 are owned by Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 28,712 shares in its portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Group invested in 25,875 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) or 5,118 shares. 15,216 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Monetary has invested 0.5% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 250,438 are owned by Avalon Advsr Limited Co.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares to 302,732 shares, valued at $30.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 210,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.93M shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

