Energy Income Partners Boosted Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Position By $527,930; First Mid Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Sentiment Is 1.12

First Mid Illinois Bancshares Inc (FMBH) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 29 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 26 reduced and sold their stock positions in First Mid Illinois Bancshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 4.59 million shares, up from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Mid Illinois Bancshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 18 Increased: 22 New Position: 7.

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) stake by 0.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc acquired 20,305 shares as Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP)'s stock rose 7.45%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 5.22 million shares with $140.91M value, up from 5.20 million last quarter. Holly Energy Partners LP now has $2.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 65,901 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 31.02 million shares or 2.98% less from 31.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Raymond James Assoc holds 22,358 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 12,480 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 700 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 28,242 shares. Engy Income Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.41% or 5.22 million shares. Regions Financial Corporation owns 3,391 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.67 million shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Llc holds 454,163 shares. 72,025 are held by First Republic Mngmt. Bollard Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 1.32% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. for 127,965 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 400,700 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.57% invested in the company for 118,063 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Llc has invested 0.56% in the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 67,380 shares.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 4,547 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) has declined 15.52% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH; 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,

Analysts await First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FMBH’s profit will be $12.08M for 11.01 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by First Mid Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.