Energy Fuels (UUUU) Valuation Declined While Empyrean Capital Partners LP Raised Its Stake; As Shaw Communications Class B (SJR) Shares Declined, Parnassus Investments Has Boosted by $2.96 Million Its Stake

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 147,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.54M, up from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 256,347 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 1.53 million shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has risen 28.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corp. (NYSE:VFC) by 3,682 shares to 7.23M shares, valued at $628.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL) by 216,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,147 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR).

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 902,933 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $13.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68M shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).