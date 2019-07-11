Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Value Declined While Old West Investment Management Boosted by $3.11 Million Its Position; Philip Morris Intl (PEP) Stock Value Rose While Willis Investment Counsel Decreased by $3.39 Million Its Stake

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 699,541 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has risen 28.71% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PEP) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 38,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50 million, down from 202,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 2.18M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 60,760 shares to 245,932 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 41,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,127 shares, and cut its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

