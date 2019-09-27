Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Price Declined While Empyrean Capital Partners LP Trimmed Holding by $4.12 Million; As Entercom Communications (ETM) Stock Price Declined, Lonestar Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $4.55 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 248.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 910,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40M, up from 365,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 1.06M shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 51.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 1,000 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $43.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 266,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.95 million activity.

More notable recent Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Entercom Communications to Report 2019 First Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on April 30 – Business Wire" on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Entercom: Another Underappreciated Radio Company – Seeking Alpha" published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Wells Fargo Starts Coverage Of Music & Radio Stocks, Names iHeartMedia Top Pick – Benzinga" on September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tensile Cap Management Llc reported 1.40 million shares stake. Private Advisor Ltd Company has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Financial Advisers Lc owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 746,038 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 10,149 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 10,833 shares. 29,500 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 30,103 shares. 1,000 are owned by Next Group Inc. 148,315 were accumulated by Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership. Bridgeway Cap Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 872,825 shares. Blackrock owns 9.10M shares.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 942,000 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $142.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 911,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

Analysts await Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 68.75% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Energy Fuels Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.