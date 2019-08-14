Energy Fuels (UUUU) Holding Increased by Old West Investment Management Llc; Altavista Wealth Management Has Cut Position in Cvs (CVS) by $350,754

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 8.24 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 523,443 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR)

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 81,737 shares to 377,720 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 60,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,932 shares, and cut its stake in Cl C.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

