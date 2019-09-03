Energy Fuels (UUUU) Holding Has Lifted by Old West Investment Management Llc; As Danaher (DHR) Market Valuation Rose, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Decreased Its Holding

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 2,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 56,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 59,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $140.21. About 655,191 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $1.875. About 492,386 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 81,737 shares to 377,720 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 39,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,502 shares, and cut its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $809.88 million for 30.48 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

