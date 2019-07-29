Energy Fuels (UUUU) Holder Old West Investment Management Increased Its Stake by $3.11 Million as Share Value Declined; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shareholder Lincoln Capital Increased Its Stake

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 98.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.85. About 330,199 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has risen 28.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $141.05. About 173,101 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 05/03/2018 Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos Slated to Open in June; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 08/03/2018 – Marriott International Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Initiatives Around the World

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtu Financial Inc by 82,480 shares to 264,114 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Motors Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 244,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 114,248 were accumulated by American Group Inc. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 9,308 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 2,795 shares. 199 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr. Nordea Inv Mgmt invested 0.07% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Axa reported 67,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie accumulated 282 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 57,743 are held by West Coast Fincl Limited Company. Huntington Bank holds 125,389 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Fiera Corporation accumulated 6,483 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Utah Retirement invested in 53,392 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 29,068 are owned by Trillium Asset Management Ltd. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.16% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio.