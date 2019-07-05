Energy Fuels (UUUU) Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Raised Position by $4.27 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Thor Inds (THO) Share Price Declined, Horan Capital Management Has Upped Position

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.975. About 739,189 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has risen 28.71% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 239,274 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Winnebago Wants You to Know About Its Sales Shortfall – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Walgreens and Gap Are on My Casualty List – GuruFocus.com” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Once More, Beat The Drum For Thor – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Heed The Thunder – Here Comes Thor! – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Winnebago Is Riding on the Strength of Its Acquisitions – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 27,304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Huntington Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research Inc reported 4,335 shares stake. Whittier Trust accumulated 2,270 shares. 28,040 were accumulated by Hendershot. 59,520 were reported by Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Limited Company. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 20,935 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 97,700 shares stake. Amer Group accumulated 0.03% or 110,467 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 133,017 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Country Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 200 shares.

More notable recent Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ur-Energy and Energy Fuels Jointly File Section 232 Petition with US Commerce Department to Investigate Effects of Uranium Imports on US National Security – PR Newswire” on January 16, 2018, also Investorintel.com with their article: “The largest uranium producer in the USA is now world newest vanadium producer – InvestorIntel” published on March 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Energy Fuels Commencing Vanadium Production; Testing New Approaches to Mining in Tight Vanadium Market – PR Newswire” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Energy Fuels Resumes Vanadium Production; Launches Initiatives to Boost Readiness for Potential Uranium Market Improvement; Provides 2019 Guidance – PRNewswire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Top Uranium Stocks of 2019 on the TSX and TSXV – Investing News Network” with publication date: September 08, 2017.