Energy Fuels (UUUU) Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Cut Its Holding; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shares Rose, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Raised Stake by $21.15 Million

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 51.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 583,964 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4.95 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.64 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 7.80M shares traded or 13.35% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (NYSE:EL) by 35,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $220.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 141,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

