Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels Inc. 3 8.58 N/A -0.30 0.00 Teck Resources Limited 22 0.00 N/A 3.81 5.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Energy Fuels Inc. and Teck Resources Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Teck Resources Limited 0.00% 13.3% 7.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Energy Fuels Inc. and Teck Resources Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Teck Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Teck Resources Limited on the other hand boasts of a $28 average price target and a 25.39% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Energy Fuels Inc. and Teck Resources Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Teck Resources Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Fuels Inc. -3.93% -14.6% -8.19% -26.1% 28.71% -5.61% Teck Resources Limited -3.96% -14.75% -2.04% 1.59% -25.33% -2.09%

For the past year Teck Resources Limited has weaker performance than Energy Fuels Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Teck Resources Limited beats Energy Fuels Inc.

Teck Resources Limited explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interests in mining and processing operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru, as well as operates a metallurgical complex. Further, it owns an interest in a wind power facility. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.