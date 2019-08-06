Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Metals & Minerals. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels Inc. 3 4.76 N/A -0.30 0.00 CONSOL Energy Inc. 31 0.35 N/A 3.81 5.64

In table 1 we can see Energy Fuels Inc. and CONSOL Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Energy Fuels Inc. and CONSOL Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares and 97.3% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of CONSOL Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14% CONSOL Energy Inc. -7.89% -19.51% -34.26% -38.72% -46.9% -32.23%

For the past year Energy Fuels Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CONSOL Energy Inc.

Summary

CONSOL Energy Inc. beats Energy Fuels Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.