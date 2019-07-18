Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; Progressive (PGR) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Progressive Corp (PGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 318 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 261 trimmed and sold positions in Progressive Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 447.09 million shares, down from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Progressive Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 24 to 23 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 222 Increased: 228 New Position: 90.

Analysts expect Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Energy Fuels Inc.’s analysts see -69.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 651,226 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) has risen 28.71% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director

More notable recent Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Uranium Energy, Ur-Energy, and Energy Fuels Stocks Just Melted Down – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Uranium miners ready to ramp up if Trump OKs quotas – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Uranium Shares Before July 15 – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UEC, ADXS among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Interview: ‘Energy And Shipping Sectors Along With Lithium And Uranium Themes Are Where The Most Exciting Opportunities Lie’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, and sale of uranium and vanadium in the United States. The company has market cap of $178.50 million. It operates in two divisions, ISR Uranium and Conventional Uranium. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Bonness Enterprises Inc holds 28.36% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation for 605,608 shares. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca owns 2.56 million shares or 15.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 14.95% invested in the company for 893,916 shares. The Illinois-based 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has invested 7.37% in the stock. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, a Louisiana-based fund reported 1.44 million shares.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $80.46. About 644,191 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity.