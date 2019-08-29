Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|3
|20.58
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|10
|-16969.03
|N/A
|-1.70
|0.00
Demonstrates Energy Fuels Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Energy Fuels Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares and 0.01% of Piedmont Lithium Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|-2.67%
|-41.1%
|-38.51%
|-37.24%
|-37.46%
|-36.14%
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|-1.75%
|-16.55%
|-1.75%
|32.97%
|-30.39%
|62.68%
For the past year Energy Fuels Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while Piedmont Lithium Limited has 62.68% stronger performance.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.