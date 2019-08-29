Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) and Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels Inc. 3 20.58 N/A -0.30 0.00 Piedmont Lithium Limited 10 -16969.03 N/A -1.70 0.00

Demonstrates Energy Fuels Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Energy Fuels Inc. and Piedmont Lithium Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Piedmont Lithium Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares and 0.01% of Piedmont Lithium Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Energy Fuels Inc. -2.67% -41.1% -38.51% -37.24% -37.46% -36.14% Piedmont Lithium Limited -1.75% -16.55% -1.75% 32.97% -30.39% 62.68%

For the past year Energy Fuels Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance while Piedmont Lithium Limited has 62.68% stronger performance.